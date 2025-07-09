Dandadan Anime Expo 2025 Panel Delivers Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2

One of Anime Expo 2025’s most anticipated panels was, unsurprisingly, the panel for Dan Da Dan (aka Dandadan), which has undoubtedly been one of the hottest anime since it premiered last year at Anime Expo. But while many panels this year focused on release dates and talked about the pre-production processes, the panel for Dandadan did much more by showing some rare moving storyboards (animatics) and color science application for sequences that take place during the first three episodes of Dandadan’s Season 2. The audience at the Peacock Theater was treated to one very special panel indeed.

SPOILER AHEAD! You’ve been warned!

A Fun Tie to Ultraman

On hand for the event were series director Fugu Yamashiro and English voice actors for Abby Trott (Momo), A.J. Beckles (Okarun), and Aleks Le (Jiji). A discussion was first held about the inspiration for the awesome new opening for Season 2 in which Yamashiro revealed that many of the “villain” silhouettes for Season 1’s opening were inspired by the classic Ultraman opening, and that those silhouettes were hidden in Season 2’s opening as well.

Voice Acting on Display for Dandadan Anime Expo 2025

Trott, Beckles, and Le also demonstrated for the audience live voice work for a scene from the ending of Season 1 in which Momo, Okarun and Jiji are having a fun talk on the train. The voice actors really seemed to enjoy each other’s company. Yamashiro complimented the work of the English voice actors and noted how much reaction they generated from the clearly enthused audience.

Science SARU’s Experimentation with Animatics and Color Theory

Courtesy of GKids

The real meat of the panel came when Yamashiro went through an animatic of the Season 2 opening, which transitions between black & white and color to show audiences the transitioning of Okurun’s emotions each time he looks at Momo. The animatic itself is pure Science SARU – a wild mix of different styles that’s not only suited to deliver a guideline for detail when necessary but also for quick, highly exaggerated motion.

The most intriguing behind-the-scenes look from Yamashiro revolves around the fight between a transformed Okurun and a transformed Jiji, who is possessed by a malignant force named the Evil Eye. Okurun’s actions are highlighted in red and Jiji’s in purple. As a result, whoever has the upper hand in the fight has the most dominant color presence. The scene really stood as a testimony to the thoughtfulness Yamashiro displayed when thinking about color can amplify the emotions of a character as well as a viewer’s reaction to it. The transfixed silence and murmurs of admiration from the attentive crowd were apparent to say the least.

A Request for Support and Some Notes of Support

Near the end of the panel, some surprise and heartfelt video messages were shown from Japanese voice actors Shion Wakayama (Momo) and Mayumi Tanaka (Turbo Granny). Tanaka, in particular, displayed a bit of salty humor that definitely was in line with the character she voices.

Director Yamashiro also concluded his thoughts by expressing his wishes for the energetic audience to continue to support Dandadan so Science SARU can continue to create the anime after Season 2 concludes. Judging by the audience’s reaction, I believe he will get his wishes fulfilled.

Season 2 of Dandadan is now streaming on Crunchyroll.