Chinatown – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Paramount Presents #45) Review

Chinatown, Roman Polanski’s masterpiece from 1974, is widely regarded as a pinnacle of the neo-noir genre. It combines intricate storytelling with outstanding performances and a haunting atmosphere, captivating audiences for decades. The film is a must-watch for classic film fans and casual viewers alike.

As the film begins, Polanski’s direction immediately plunges the audience into a world of intrigue and suspicion. Robert Towne’s carefully crafted screenplay weaves a brilliant tapestry of twists and turns, maintaining a relentless pace that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Towne’s dialogue is sharp and memorable, giving the characters a depth that transcends the typical tropes of the genre.

Furthermore, Jack Nicholson’s performance as Jake Gittes is a tour de force. He breathes life into a character with a perfect blend of cynicism and charisma, making Gittes a profoundly flawed yet immensely relatable protagonist. Nicholson’s portrayal captures the essence of a man navigating a world where moral ambiguities are the norm, a struggle that resonates with the audience. Additionally, his interactions with Faye Dunaway, who plays the enigmatic Evelyn Mulwray, are electric. Dunaway’s performance, marked by grace and complexity, gradually reveals layers of vulnerability and strength, drawing the audience deeper into the story.

Polanski’s direction shines in every frame of Chinatown. His ability to create tension and maintain a sense of impending doom is masterful. The film’s visual style, enhanced by John A. Alonzo’s cinematography, is truly captivating. Light and shadow and the striking compositions evoke the classic noir aesthetic while giving it a fresh and contemporary feel.

Overall, Chinatown is not just a detective story but a profound exploration of power, corruption, and the human condition. The film’s climax is shocking and leaves a profound and lasting impression on its audience. Polanski masterfully balances the narrative’s complexities, ensuring that every revelation feels earned and significant, a testament to the film’s depth and impact.

Movie Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Video

Chinatown hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The film’s black levels are beautiful, ensuring no details are lost in the shadows. True to its noir roots, the dark scenes are crucial and executed flawlessly. The filmmakers opted for a deliberately faded look, giving the tones a muted appearance that enhances the film’s vintage 70s style. Despite this, the colors remain vibrant and authentic to the era, from the golden desert haze to the detailed clothing, interiors, and blood.

From the start, the picture clarity is impressive. There are a few soft moments due to the original lenses used. Still, these are characteristic of 70s cinema and add to its charm. The details, especially in outdoor scenes around Los Angeles, are well-defined, showcasing the textures of buildings, roads, foliage, and classic cars. Interior scenes, such as those in restaurants, meeting rooms, Jake’s office, and the Mulwray home, are equally impressive, with rich details and depth.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Chinatown hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation. This 5.1 Dolby TrueHD mix, taken from previous releases, is well-suited for a mostly dialogue-driven film. In addition, the surround sound is used sparingly, adding ambiance, music, and sound effects without much showiness. While the mix doesn’t provide extensive surround sound or dynamic range, it effectively uses the entire soundstage in key moments, such as during Goldsmith’s diverse score, the depiction of open spaces, echoing gunshots, and the sound of running water. The audio maintains a front-oriented mix with a reasonably wide soundstage and good directional spacing.

Moreover, the Dolby TrueHD mix does a commendable job of presenting the film’s soundtrack. Jerry Goldsmith’s music stands out as the most dynamic element, with sound effects subtly directed to the surrounds to create a multi-channel experience. The dialogue is remarkably clear and well-articulated, reaching effectively into the room. The subwoofer adds subtle depth through music and aqueduct sounds, although it remains understated.

Audio Review: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

Chinatown comes with a bonus Blu-ray disc containing The Two Jakes, the sequel to Chinatown. Also, the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc includes the following bonus features:

Commentary by Screenwriter Robert Towne with David Fincher

A State of Mind: Author Sam Wasson on Chinatown (NEW)

Chinatown Memories (NEW)

The Trilogy That Never Was (NEW)

Water and Power

Chinatown: An Appreciation

Chinatown: The Beginning and the End

Chinatown: Filming

Chinatown: The Legacy

Theatrical Trailer

Features Assessment

Paramount has added new bonus features for Chinatown for its induction in the Paramount Presents line. Author and film historian Sam Wasson talks about the movie’s legacy and the planned trilogy that never happened. That’s because the film’s sequel, The Two Jakes, didn’t do as well as Chinatown. This follow-up, released in 1990, didn’t get good reviews or do well at the box office, so plans for a third film were scrapped.

Sadly, the film is not as good as the first one. Despite Jack Nicholson’s strong performance and directing efforts, the film struggles with a complicated plot. It doesn’t have the gripping tension that made the original so good. The narrative feels too long, and the character development is uneven, leaving the audience unsatisfied. Ultimately, The Two Jakes fails to capture the magic that made Chinatown a classic.

The Two Jakes Blu-ray disc does not include bonus features or a digital copy code. However, those who enjoyed the sequel will have more reason to grab this edition of Chinatown.

Another new feature is Chinatown Memories, in which producer Hawk Koch reflects on his time as the movie’s assistant director. The remaining bonus features for this latest edition of Chinatown are legacy features but still excellent rewatches. The commentary with Towne and director David Fincher is exceptional and often scholarly.

Other bonus features focus on the making-of process, featuring Towne, Nicholson, Polanski, producer Robert Evans, and others discussing the movie’s earliest ideas for the finished product. The infamous trilogy is also mentioned.

Finally, there’s an appreciation segment with thoughts from Steven Soderbergh, Kimberly Peirce, Roger Deakins, and James Newton Howard, along with a tribute to Jerry Goldsmith’s score. His incredible music, one of many great pieces in his career, gets the spotlight it deserves, celebrating the contributions of lesser-known creatives.

Special Features Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Overall, Chinatown is a timeless masterpiece with a complex plot and outstanding performances that have stood the test of time. The Ultra HD Blu-ray release provides exceptional video quality, bringing the film’s noir style to vibrant life. The audio quality is equally impressive, delivering Jerry Goldsmith’s haunting score and clear dialogue. At the same time, the bonus features offer valuable insights into the film’s creation, making this release a must-have for any film enthusiast.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Chinatown hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 18th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.