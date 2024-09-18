Transformers One Gets a Final Trailer and ‘If I Fall’ Music Video

Transformers One is a CG-animated film that is coming to theaters this week. It tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron and how their friendship will be put to the test as they discover what they’ll need to do to fight for their freedom. Today, the final trailer and a new music video have been released featuring composer Brian Tyler, Quavo Huncho and Ty Dolla $ign.

The final trailer was released today and also serves as an accolade trailer featuring rave reviews from critics.

Brian Tyler (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3) is the composer of Transformers One. (Check out our interview with the composer here.) Using his stage name, Are We Dreaming, he lends his singing voice in collaboration with Quavo Huncho and Ty Dolla $ign with the song, “If I Fall.”

You can watch the music video below.

About Transformers One

Synopsis: Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The film features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

The film is directed by Josh Cooley and written by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari from a story by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari.

The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg. The producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem.

Transformers One is in theaters on September 20, 2024.