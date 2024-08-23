The Garfield Movie – Blu-ray Review

The Garfield Movie delivers a solid dose of entertainment, though it’s ultimately a forgettable experience. The film is not an effort to reinvent the wheel but rather to stick with a formula that most audiences will find comfort in. From the start, the movie presents a style of humor reminiscent of classic Looney Tunes cartoons, filled with slapstick and absurd situations that will produce laughs. At the same time, the animation style and use of pop songs also feel similar to what you’d expect from Illumination movies like Minions or Despicable Me.

One of the film’s most touching aspects is the heartwarming moments between Garfield and Vic. These interactions emphasize the movie’s central theme, which is the importance of family connections. The emphasis on family love, whether between people and their pets or among the animals themselves, adds a layer of sincere emotion that contrasts nicely with the film’s overall lighthearted and humorous tone.

Visually, the animation is a standout feature of the movie. Garfield, in particular, is brought to life with meticulous attention to detail and relatable charm (with Chris Pratt’s assistance, of course). Sony Animation has done a great job of striking this balance and making this character even more relatable. Plus, the colorful look of the film as a whole also keeps the attention, even when the story itself isn’t particularly groundbreaking.

Overall, while The Garfield Movie may not leave a lasting impression, it exceeds in giving families a delightful and heartwarming adventure. It’s a movie that’s easy to watch and enjoy, even if it will not stick with you long after the credits roll. Nevertheless, it’s still a good watch for fans of the comic strip and anyone looking for something lightweight.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

The Garfield Movie is available on Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. As with most CG-animated films on Blu-ray, the picture quality is excellent. First of all, the contrast is impeccable, with bright, crisp highlights and deep, dark shadows. Moreover, the film’s lively and colorful palette shines as the colors pop from the screen. Also, the level of detail in this Blu-ray release is impressive. Even the most minor elements, such as individual strands of fur and blades of grass, look sharp and well-defined.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

The Garfield Movie is available on Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The audio mix in The Garfield Movie is impressive. The placement of sounds to the action is precise, as sound moves that accurately match the events on screen. This is particularly evident in the scene where Garfield, Odie, and Vic fall through the vent pipes at Lactose Farms.

The instruments are beautifully layered across the soundstage from the beginning, giving you an idea of what’s to come. However, it’s worth noting that this occurs when the score plays independently. When other sound effects or vocals are introduced, the score is cleverly adjusted to the front of the mix to avoid competing with the dynamic sound effects around the soundstage.

Dialogue is crystal clear throughout the movie, and the low-frequency effects in this mix are abundant and well-executed. Whether the sound effects, music, or the deep voices of actors like Ving Rhames, the subwoofer delivers a satisfying bass that adds depth and rumble to the subwoofer.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

The Garfield Movie hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure

Cast of Critters

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs: Garnishes à la Garfield

Deleted Scene – “I’m Back” Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham

How-to-Draw’s Garfield, Odie & Jon Vic, Otto, Jinx, Roland & Nolan

Concept Art & Animation Animation Progression Reel Character & Environment Gallery



Features Assessment

“Indoor Cat” is an EPK-style featurette that briefly examines how the filmmakers brought Garfield into 2024. While brief, it provides insight into the creative process behind modernizing this classic character. Similarly, “Cast of Critters” is another short, EPK-style featurette that introduces the voice actors behind the key characters in the film. It’s a straightforward feature that offers a glimpse into what brought these characters to life. The gag reel is easily the best feature in this release. It’s genuinely funny and a must-see for anyone who enjoys watching bloopers.

“Easter Eggs” is a featurette where director Mark Dindal takes viewers on a tour of the various Easter eggs hidden throughout the film. Another notable inclusion is a deleted scene that adds visual animatics to Hannah Waddingham’s song “I’m Back,” which can be heard in the end credits.

If you have an interest in art and animation, then be sure to check out the “How to Draw” featurette. It’s more than just a straightforward tutorial. This feature demonstrates how to draw these characters and explores the thought process behind their designs. Additionally, “Concept Art and Animation” will appeal to aspiring animators. This featurette briefly overviews the entire filmmaking process, from initial storyboards to the final animated product.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, The Garfield Movie delivers a fun, albeit forgettable, experience with vibrant animation and heartwarming moments. The video and audio presentations are top-notch, but despite some entertaining features, the special features are still lacking.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

The Garfield Movie hits stores on Blu-ray on August 27th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.