Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Parodies Popular Christmas Movie Posters Including Home Alone

There are many iconic Christmas movies including Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Die Hard. Recently, Sonic the Hedgehog has parodied a bunch to promote the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Check out the parody posters of Home Alone, Love Actually, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Scrooged below:

Sonic has parodied popular Christmas movie posters for #Sonic3 including Home Alone, Elf, The Grinch and more. pic.twitter.com/IAkB7BkyVn — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) December 12, 2024

Elf and The Grinch:

Elf and The Grinch. pic.twitter.com/x34NmUjgNl — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) December 12, 2024

The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Christmas Story, and Four Christmases.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Chrismas Story and Four Christmases. pic.twitter.com/zrMofiaqyc — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) December 12, 2024

In addition, Paramount is hosting a giveaway for the Ugly Sonic Holiday Sweater. which you can enter at https://12hoursofsonic3giveaway.com/.

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 speeds into theaters on December 20, 2024.

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington.