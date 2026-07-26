SDCC 2026: David Jonsson Is Marvel’s Next T’Challa in Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios saved one final surprise for the end of its Hall H presentation. Just when it seemed the showcase had wrapped up, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige welcomed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler back to the stage. Coogler, fresh off the success of Sinners, is returning to direct Black Panther 3. Next, he invited Letitia Wright and Winston Duke to join him. Together, they confirmed that Black Panther 3 will arrive exclusively in theaters on December 15, 2028.

However, the biggest surprise was when Coogler announced that David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk), who has made him one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars, will become the grown-up T’Challa from Wakanda Forever.

Jonsson’s casting also feels like a fitting continuation of what Coogler has built across the first two films. Coogler has consistently elevated remarkable performers and allowed the characters to define the story. Jonsson has steadily earned praise for bringing depth and vulnerability to every role he’s taken on. Thus, it makes him an inspired choice to follow in the footsteps of the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

’However, he’s not going to let the pressure of following Chadwick Boseman get to him. “I actually don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking,” Jonsson said. “But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

Black Panther 3 hits theaters on December 15, 2028.