SDCC 2026: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Brings Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Together for War

Marvel Studios didn’t waste any time showing why Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s darkest chapters yet. The Hall H trailer opens on Doctor Doom seated atop his throne, surrounded by an eerie green glow that lights the floor beneath him.

The trailer leans heavily on providing more information about Victor Von Doom. It’s also clear Marvel is taking inspiration from the Fantastic Four comics by emphasizing that Reed Richards and Sue Storm knew Victor long before he became an armored tyrant. Speaking to the assembled and seemingly defeated force of Avengers, X-Men, and New Avengers, Sue reflects on the man Victor used to be.

“Victor was always the smartest guy in every room,” she says. “He used to be different. He used to be kind, used to be caring. But then everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken.”

As she speaks, the trailer cuts to the haunting image of the mother and child from the official Avengers: Doomsday poster—suggesting that whatever tragedy shaped Victor lies at the heart of everything that’s about to happen.

Next, Reed Richards confronts Doom amid massive destruction, with Thor visible among the devastation. “Victor, did you do this?!” Reed demands while Doom stares hatefully at Reed.

“All of you have lived stolen lives. Now you must give them back,” Doom says.

Reed shouts again, desperate for an answer. Afterward, Doom flies out the window; he glides downward with his cape spreading behind him.

“I swear, you will beg for hell long before I grant it.” Then, a montage also gives us a glimpse of Love, Thor’s daughter, and a shot of Steve with his baby and more dramatic shots of our heroes. Thor attacks him and blocks Stormbreaker with two fingers. He flings Stormbreaker aside and easily blasts Thor away. Doom then uses sorcery to raise an army of Sentinels from the ground. “Hell answers to me,” says Doom.

If this trailer is any indication, Marvel isn’t treating Doom as just the next Avengers villain. They’re presenting him as Marvel Comics’ most powerful and iconic villain. As a comics-accurate villain that Marvel fans have been waiting for.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.