New Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Trailer Goes All Out with Major Tom in Huttese

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Star Wars series starring Jude Law as a mysterious character named Jod. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) is the co-creator/co-showrunner of the series that follows four kids on a space adventure (imagine Goonies in space).

One thing that stood out was the kids using Old Republic credits. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has mentioned before that they are developing something set in the Old Republic, but that was years ago. This era was set thousands of years before the films, and one of the most popular games set during that time was Knights of the Old Republic. It featured wars between the Sith and Jedi, Mandalorian wars, and more.

About Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Synopsis: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.

Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung,

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew launches on December 3 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

Featured image courtesy of Lucasfilm.