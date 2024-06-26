Deadpool Brings His Love of Chimichangas to Jack in the Box

Deadpool & Wolverine is a highly anticipated film from Marvel Studios starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters going on an adventure through the multiverse.

To coincide with the launch of the film this summer, Jack in the Box is partnering with Deadpool to bring his love of Chimichangas to the fast food chain nationwide. The Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will be available in limited edition Deadpool packaging in two different flavors.

Classic ($3.50)

The classic comes with 3 pieces of Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas.

You can also get the classic Mini Chimichangas in a $10 Fan Favs Box that comes with onion rings, curly fries and churros. The first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball.

Sauced & Loaded ($4.50)

The Sauced Loaded Southwest Mini Chimis has three pieces with shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce & taco sauce on the top.

The Mini Chimi Bang Bangs join the tiny club offerings including the Tiny Tacos and Mini Churros. They will be available in limited edition Deadpool packaging at Jack in the Box locations nationwide from July 15 to September 15.

Jack is also celebrating Deadpool & Wolverine with the following:

If you are a Jack Pack member, you’ll receive a $5 Fandango credit when you order over $20 on the Jack app or jackinthebox.com.

A Jack in the Box San Diego location will offer limited-edition Collectible Deadpool and Wolverine Big AL Packs while supplies last during San Diego Comic-Con.

Limited-edition Deadpool packaging will be available for the Spicy Chicken Strips (2pc) and Waffle Sticks (3pc).