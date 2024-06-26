Despicable Me 4 Review – Not So ‘Happy’ This Time Around

The fourth installment in the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4, valiantly attempts to recapture the magic of its predecessors. While entertaining at times, the movie struggles to balance its numerous storylines and character arcs within its brief hour and thirty-four-minute runtime. Although it may feel overstuffed and uneven, Despicable Me 4 still captivates the audience with its familiar characters and humor.

From the outset, Despicable Me 4 bombards the audience with multiple plotlines. Gru and Lucy face new challenges as they navigate family life with their new child, Gru Jr., also known as Junior. Their three adopted daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, have subplots ranging from school troubles to personal quests. And, of course, the Minions, always up to their hilarious antics, provide a constant source of amusement, even if their scenes seem to be included merely to fill screen time.

One of the most notable aspects of Despicable Me 4 is its new villain, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. Le Mal is easily one of the most bizarre characters in a series of odd, quirky characters. While the franchise has always leaned into quirky villains, Le Mal feels more weird than compelling. His motivations are murky at best, and his over-the-top antics, while intended to be humorous, often miss the mark.

While entertaining at times, Despicable Me 4 struggles to balance its numerous storylines and character arcs within its brief hour and thirty-four-minute runtime.

The movie’s core centers around Gru and his family navigating a new environment, which provides much of the film’s humor, yet it often feels forced. Multiple subplots add complexity to the story, including interactions with new characters that complicate Gru’s life further. These subplots can feel convoluted and detract from the main narrative. Additionally, the film’s pacing suffers significantly due to its crowded plot. Each storyline vies for attention, leaving little room for them to fully develop. As a result, the emotional beats that made the earlier films charming and heartfelt are diluted.

Moreover, the Minions, a staple comic relief source, seem more of a distraction this time. Their subplot, involving new versions of the Minions, feels particularly out of place. These scenes disrupt the film’s pacing and add little to the narrative. Even in the final act, where their stories play out, their presence feels unnecessary.

Nevertheless, Despicable Me 4 remains visually impressive, with its vibrant animation and creative set pieces. The action sequences are well-executed, and the film’s colorful aesthetic is always a visual treat. However, even the stunning animation can’t ultimately save the film from its narrative shortcomings. The soundtrack, too, features some catchy, albeit dated, tunes. However, like many aspects of the film, it’s a case of style over substance.

Overall, Despicable Me 4 is a mixed bag. It tries to juggle too many elements, making a film feel cluttered and rushed. While there are moments of fun and a few genuine laughs, they are overshadowed by a convoluted plot and an overabundance of characters. Fans of the franchise might find some enjoyment, but overall, it doesn’t quite live up to the charm and heart of its predecessors.

Rating: 2.5/5 atoms

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3rd.