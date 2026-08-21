Black Clover Season 2 Will Explore a More Human Side of Asta, Says Voice Actor Gakuto Kajiwara

It’s been 5 years since the last episode of Black Clover was released, and this year, fans will finally get to see the second season of the fantasy action and adventure anime. Based on the 2015 manga of the same name, it follows Asta, a young warrior born without any magic power in a world of magic.

Voicing Asta is Japanese voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara, whose credits include Komi Can’t Communicate, Honkai: Star Rail, and Ensemble Stars!.

“When we’re talking about season one, I think he was more of a straight shooter,” Kajiwara tells Nerd Reactor. “He didn’t really think too deeply, and he was just more go-with-the-flow kind of character.”

Audiences will see Asta dealing with his own struggles in the second season.

“But season 2, what I think you can see, you’ll see a more human side to him and lots more of a internal battle, within himself,” Kajiwara explained. “And so for me, as the voice actor, I really want to be able to show those emotions and for the fans to see this side of Asta.”

Asta is a character with a lot of energy, and Kajiwara admits that it was challenging.

“As a voice actor, I think it was a challenge to maintain Asta’s energy,” he said. “And as you mentioned, he has lots of energy and always shows lots of emotion.”

Returning to direct episodes of Black Clover Season 2 is Ayataka Tanemura, who helmed Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and the latter half of the series.

“The second season… you’re going to definitely see more battles in this,” the director said. “But also, it is more of a challenge to make those scenes. And I did have lots of pressure to make sure all the scenes would be solid and mentally had to prepare.”

Black Clover Synopsis: In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Studio Pierrot is behind the animation for Black Clover Season 2, and it will be released in October 2026.