Wish Review: A Magical Journey into the Heart of 100 Years of Disney

When Jennifer Lee came on stage to premiere Wish to the D23 Expo crowd, she described it as a film that tells the origin story of one of Disney’s unsung heroes throughout 100 years of Disney films: The Wishing Star. With Disney 100 coming to a close, Wish is finally upon us. The movie sprinkles a touch of magic onto the screen, taking audiences on a heartfelt and visually enchanting adventure. Although it may not be a groundbreaking addition to the Disney pantheon, it certainly charms with its endearing characters, captivating storyline, and stunning animation.

Wish weaves a whimsical storyline that tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings. The narrative, centered around the transformative power of wishes, is a timeless theme that resonates with both children and adults. The movie skillfully balances moments of laughter and poignant reflections, creating a wide range of emotions that keep the audience engaged from beginning to end.

At the same time, the original characters in Wish are a delightful ensemble that adds depth and personality to the film. From the lovable Asha to the clever but arrogantly funny King Magnifico, both characters feel well-crafted and contribute to the overall charm of the story. Then again, the entire voice cast deserves praise for bringing these characters to life sincerely and enthusiastically.

Disney Animation’s commitment to visual excellence is unmistakable in Wish. Disney implemented a hybrid animation style—combining classic animation and 3D elements for the movie. Overall, the animation is spectacular, with vibrant colors, fluid movements, and attention to detail that elevate the storyline. The magical realm of Rosas and their fantastical landscapes serve as a visual feast, transporting the audience into a world where wishes come to life.

Wish sprinkles a touch of magic onto the screen, taking audiences on a heartfelt and visually enchanting adventure.

Beyond the spectacle of animation and the playfulness of the storyline, Wish surprises with its emotional depth. The film skillfully navigates themes of loss, resilience, and the power of hope. These are themes that can quickly and profoundly resonate with viewers. The characters’ emotional arcs feel genuine, adding a layer of authenticity to the storytelling that elevates the movie beyond mere animated splendor.

The musical soundtrack for the movie complements the narrative beautifully. The songs are both memorable and catchy. They’re not on the same level as Frozen or Encanto, but specific tunes may have radio appeal. Besides, Disney’s tradition of delivering exceptional musical experiences continues in this film. Songs such as “This Wish” or “Knowing What I Know Now” have the potential to become instant classics in the Disney repertoire.

Since this movie celebrates 100 years of Walt Disney Studios, the filmmakers have paid homage to the films that came before it by adding Easter eggs to Wish. Eagle-eyed fans will appreciate the thoughtful inclusion of these Easter eggs. Certain people might complain about them. Nevertheless, these nods add an extra layer of enjoyment for those familiar with Disney’s legacy, creating moments of nostalgia and connection to the broader Disney cinematic universe.

Overall, Wish may not reinvent the animated movie wheel, but it certainly rolls along with joy and heart. The combination of a captivating storyline, lovable characters, stunning animation, and a sprinkle of Disney magic makes it a worthy addition to the Disney animated canon. It’s a feel-good journey that reminds us of the power of wishes and the magic within our imaginations.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Wish hits theaters on November 22nd.