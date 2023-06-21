Unknown: The Lost Pyramid Trailer Has Archaeologists Going Against Clock

Egyptian history has fueled ideas for a lot of films, television, and video games including Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Mummy, Stargate, Moon Knight, and Assassin’s Creed Origins. History is still being discovered, and Netflix has a new film coming out called Unknown: The Lost Pyramid.

Set in Saqqara, two rival teams are competing to be the first in discovering a new hidden marvel. Today, Netflix dropped the trailer for the film, which is the first in a four-week docuseries event.

Here is the synopsis for the film:

“In the desert sands of Saqqara, the latest hotspot of Egyptian archaeology, two of the world’s most famous Egyptologists seek to unearth ancient treasures. The legendary Dr. Zahi Hawass hunts for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king while his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history.”

The film is directed by Max Salomon and executive produced by Leslie Greif and Peter Isacksen.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid premieres on Netflix on July 3, 2023.

The Unknown films will be released sequentially on July 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Here’s the synopsis for the Unknown film series:

“Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.”

The film series is directed by Max Salomon, Jesse Sweet, Mark Mannucci, and Shai Gal with Story Syndicate

serving as the production company. The series is executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, and Jonathan Halperin.