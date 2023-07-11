Toho Releases Teaser for Next Godzilla Film: Godzilla Minus One

It’s a good time to be a Kaiju fan with plenty of new and upcoming projects on the horizon. Currently, there’s the Skull Island animated series on Netflix. Then there’s the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire film from Legendary Pictures, which acts as the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. Today, Godzilla creator Toho has revealed the title and teaser trailer for its next Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One.

The film was announced in November 2022 and will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in U.S. theaters on December 1, 2023.

Here’s the synopsis for the film: “Godzilla Minus One sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla. This is the first domestic Japanese film since Shin Godzilla in 2016. GODZILLA MINUS ONE is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.”