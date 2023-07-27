Creepy Immersive Theater Inside a Mansion, The Willows, Returns September 2023

JFI Productions has made a name for itself in the immersive theatre genre with its different shows ranging from horror experiences to ’70s disco parties. It has scared guests with its Creep LA haunts, enticed patrons with The Willows murder mystery dinner experience, and tempted partygoers with dancing, drinks and shows with Night Fever. The production company has even partnered with studios like NBC and Nickelodeon in adding flavor to their movie and show premieres.

Today, JFI Productions has announced that The Willows, its murder mystery dinner experience, is returning this year with tickets going on sale next month. It will once again be set inside a mansion, giving attendees the ultimate immersive theatrical experience as they meet the Willows family and their peculiar guests.

Here’s the description from The Willows: “The Willows transports guests into the captivating world of the Willows family, offering an unparalleled immersive experience that blurs the lines between theatre and reality. As active participants in the evening’s events, audiences become entwined in an unfolding narrative, delving deep into the mysteries and dynamics of the Willows family. The Willows has redefined the immersive theatre genre, captivating audiences with its innovative approach, thrilling storyline, and iconic characters. Prepare to be transported to a world of suspense, mystery, and old-school charm as JFI Productions invites you to come home and experience The Willows.”

With The Willows growing in popularity, the show’s run will be extended from previous years. The opening night is September 15th and will end on November 19th with shows from Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $200 and are for adults only (21+).

To give guests a structured and intimate atmosphere, tickets are limited to only 18 guests per performance. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 15th at 12 am PST at The Willows site.