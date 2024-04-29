The Rock Begins Training for A24 Movie, The Smashing Machine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just finished up his latest run with the WWE. It had been more than six years since “The Great One” stepped into the squared circle and there was a huge buzz around this year’s Wrestlemania because it was marketed as the in-ring return of The Rock. Reports before Wrestlemania confirmed The Rock would be stepping away after the event as he had multiple roles lined up, one being his new movie with the well-known production company A24 (Everything Everywhere All at Once).



The Rock’s lengthy time away from wrestling was largely due to the injuries he sustained during his last match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 29. During the match, The Rock tore his abdominal and adductor tendons off his pelvis which required extensive surgery to reattach. Reports at the time claimed The Rock’s team, along with several studios, was hesitant to have him wrestle again because of production delays his injury caused. Fast forward to this year’s Wrestlemania, and The People’s Champ was thankfully able to make it through both nights of WrestleMania without incident.



It was back in 2019, that The Rock announced his plans to star in a biopic of former UFC Heavyweight champion Mark Kerr. Uncut Gems’ director Benny Safdie has since been added to the project along with the production team behind A24. Recently, former Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt has been rumored to join the cast, but there has been no confirmation yet. That hasn’t stopped The Rock from being very vocal about wanting her to join the project.

“It’s much different than what we did with ‘Jungle Cruise,’ but I got to tell you there is no greater partner in our industry than Emily who I would want to have to rip this thing open,” he said. “This is a long time coming, man. It’s with A24 and we’ll shoot that next. I can’t wait.”



Early production on the film appears to have begun as The Rock shared on his personal Instagram that he has started his MMA training camp to prepare for the role.

“With WrestleMania behind me, my second training camp of 2024 begins tomorrow for my next role in a film titled The Smashing Machine,” Johnson said. “My body’s banged up from Mania, but no injuries and feeling great – ready to go. Starting my MMA workouts tomorrow. I’m coming into this in pretty good conditioning and cardio shape, but MMA is a different animal. And Mark Kerr was a ‘one of one’ monster.”

The Rock has stated this film will not shy away from the dark parts of Kerr’s life. The Smashing Machine will cover his issues with drug addiction, steroid use, and depression.

“I run to this Smashing Machine journey with deep respect and love for all MMA fighters and the culture,” he added. “Especially those who have struggled with addiction. I’ve lost so many friends (wrestlers) over the years from addiction and mental health struggles – from suicide too, it was just their time to go. This is my love letter to them.”

The Smashing Machine starring The Rock is slated for a 2025 release. The HBO documentary that shares the same name as the movie is currently available to stream on Max.

