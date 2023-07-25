The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan Performing in Southern California This Summer

The Offspring is a punk rock band known for their hit songs such as “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” “Pretty Fly,” and “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid.” As a band from Garden Grove, CA, it’s going to be a special occasion when the band comes to Southern California this summer with the recently announced Let the Bad Times Roll headlining tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Local fans will get to see them perform in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheater on August 6th.

The tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA and will be touring across the nation including Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis and more. It will be concluding the tour in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3.

Since the band’s formation in 1984, The Offspring have sold over 40 million albums and toured arenas. Let the Bad Times Roll is the band’s tenth studio album and the third album produced by Bob Rock, who has worked with musicians including Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, 311, Our Lady Peace, Bryan Adams, the Offspring, Michael Bublé, Black Veil Brides, and David Lee Roth.

Here are the details for the concert below:

WHO: The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan

WHEN: Sunday, August 6th | Doors: 6:00pm

WHERE: FivePoint Amphitheatre | 14800 Chinon Irvine, CA 92618

Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

“One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!,” said Dexter Holland of The Offspring in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There’s nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!,” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan.

“We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer!” said Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. “There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you – see you soon!”