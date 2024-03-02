The Masks and Knives Are Back with The Strangers: Chapter 1 Trailer

The Strangers are back, and this time a new set of victims is in their sights. What better way to stalk their prey than a cabin in the middle of nowhere? Today, Lionsgate has released the trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 1, and we see the killers are up to no good with their masks and knives.

Guests at Emerald City Comic Con will be able to check out an exclusive The Strangers: Chapter 1 panel with stars Madelaine Petsch and producer Courtney Solomon as they talk about the upcoming horror film. The panel will be moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. In addition, Lionsgate will have a booth at the convention complete with a photo booth and ECCC merch.

About The Strangers

Synopsis: After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS ― CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series

The film is directed by Renny Harlin from a screenplay by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland and story by Bryan Bertino. It’s based on The Strangers written by Bryan Bertino.

It stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez.

The producers are Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, and Charlie Dombek.

The Strangers will terrorize theaters on May 17, 2024.