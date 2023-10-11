The Marvels Gets New Posters, Advanced Tickets Now on Sale

The Marvels is an upcoming Marvel Studios film starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. This week, advanced tickets for the film are now available to purchase. To mark the occasion, posters, a 1-minute spot, and a featurette “The Return of Captain Marvel” have been released.

The new posters promote the different theatrical formats including Dolby, IMAX, ScreenX, and Real3D.

The Marvels Dolby Poster

Up first is the release of the Dolby poster, featuring the three superheroes as they look up with their powers ready for battle. Dolby Cinema is a format that brings out rich colors, bright whites and deep blacks courtesy of Dolby Vision and immersive surround sound via Dolby Atmos.

The Marvels IMAX Poster

The IMAX poster has the heroes looking straight at the viewers and ready for battle.

The Marvels ScreenX Poster

The ScreenX poster takes a different approach with a sketchy style and collage placements of the different characters. This format expands the single screen with three screens, enveloping the viewers with a 270-degree panoramic visual.

RealD 3D Poster

Finally, we have the RealD 3D poster that gives off a 3D effect with the three leads representing the three primary colors.

The 60-second spot gives viewers a refresher on the events of Captain Marvel and includes scenes from the upcoming film.

The new featurette shows off the adventures of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting viewers ready for the upcoming film.

Synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters on November 10, 2023.