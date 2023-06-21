The Last Ronin Gets Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Funko Pop

The Last Ronin miniseries was a huge hit for IDW Comics and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books ever since it was released in 2020. It was set in a distant future with only a sole survivor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles seeking vengeance against those who have destroyed his life and family. Who was the lucky turtle to survive, and who were the unlucky three? You’ll have to read the first issue to find out.

It was a dark tale that pitted the Last Ronin against a threat that’s still tied to the Shredder. Today, it was announced that The Last Ronin is getting an exclusive Funko Pop vinyl figure.

The Last Ronin figure stands at around 3.8″ tall and will have limited availability with only 25,000 pieces. It includes weapons from his fallen brothers like the nunchaku, sai, bo, and katana.

The Last Ronin Funko Pop Figure is a Previews exclusive figure and is available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth, PREVIEWSworld PullBox, and other comic shops. It retails for $14.99 and is set to be released on September 27, 2023. You can get free domestic shipping on orders $59+ by entering FREESHIP59 at checkout.

For fans who can’t get enough of The Last Ronin, IDW released this month Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Covers at comic shops and on Amazon. It’s a hardcover with 200 pages of full-color covers featured from the miniseries. Artists include TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, The Last Ronin co-artists Esau, Isaac Escorza, & Ben Bishop, and comic artists Mateus Santolouco, Sophie Campbell, Freddie E. Williams II, Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland, Peach Momoko, Tyler Kirkham, John Giang, Amanda Conner, Rob Liefeld, Simon Bisley, Stan Sakai, and more. The art book’s cover features art from the Last Ronin series co-artist Ben Bishop.

“All five issues of The Last Ronin came with absolutely insane artwork on hundreds of incredible variant covers—not only from top established legendary creators who may have been drawing TMNT their whole lives but from up-and-coming creators and everyone in between. A cover for The Last Ronin was an opportunity, and every artist knew it and wanted to be a part of it,” says Bishop in a statement.

“This book is a celebration of all those artists who contributed to the world of The Last Ronin, giving us a glimpse of the Ronin’s world through many different perspectives. I’m so glad that all these works of art will now live in this one cover collection for fans who may not have been able to grab the issue itself but especially for the artists who created them. Personally, I just can’t wait to bring it around to conventions and track down every single signature!”

“The Last Ronin—The Covers is a celebration of the series and its monumental success. We had so many incredible covers to showcase and the result is this amazing collection of covers from some of the most talented artists working in comics,” says senior editor Alonzo Simon.

Here’s The Last Ronin miniseries synopsis:

“Springing from a lost 1987 storyline by TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, The Last Ronin tells the story of a sole, shrouded Turtle in a dark possible future, undertaking a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.”

The Last Ronin story continues with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, a miniseries that follows the protagonist’s past. The first issue is now available on IDW, with the hardcover releasing later this year at comic shops and on Amazon.