The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition Is Now Available on PlayStation 5

The Last Case of Benedict Fox was launched for PlayStation 5 on March 26 with the new Definitive Edition featuring new content and updates. PC and Xbox owners are getting a free upgrade to the latest version of the Metroidvania action-platformer developed by independent game studio Plot Twist.

New content includes new combat arenas featuring fun challenges, the chance to fight with demons and other foes, and a spot for honing your skills. There are new quests and puzzles, and players can find out more about Beneict and his demon companion with new story content.

Updates include overhauled combat, and traversal changes; for example, accelerated flow, improved and adjusted animations, more responsive combat and movement and gameplay-important items that are set on the main path compared to hidden places.

“The team at Plot Twist has been hard at work updating The Last Case of Benedict Fox to incorporate the feedback of our passionate community and better realize our original vision for the game,” said Paweł Czapla, CEO of Plot Twist. “Now, we’re ready to introduce this thrilling Metroidvania title to a whole new group of players on PS5, while bringing our community on Xbox and PC the updates they’ve been patiently waiting for.”

About The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Last Case of Benedict Fox takes place in 1925 in the city of Boston. Players will find a story about searching for truth as they follow Benedict and his demon companion as they travel together solving puzzles looking for answers to questions from the past. Set in a fantastic world full of secret organizations, demons and magic, they’ll be faced with difficult choices as they set out to solve a thrilling mystery.

The Metroidvania action-platformer developed by independent game studio Plot Twist is available on PlayStation 5 for $24.99.