The Juice Is Loose in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Teaser Trailer

The Ghost with the Most is back!

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the official teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly anticipated sequel that’s 36 years in the making. A few of the original cast members are back including Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia. Joining them is Jenna Ortega as Astrid, who plays Lydia’s daughter.

The teaser trailer opens with a familiar tune, the cover of Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat (Day-O).” And like the original film, we see a small miniature town, and that can only mean that someone is going to say Betelguese’s name three times, and he’ll probably be up to no good.

“He just got back into it,” Burton said in an interview about Keaton returning as Betelgeuse. “It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it.”

The conditions had to be right for Burton and Keaton to reunite for a sequel, even if it was decades later.

“Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it,” the filmmaker said. “I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook.”

It was the three different generations of the Deetz women that sparked something in Burton.

“I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again,” he revealed. “That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it.”

Beetlejuice mania continues this year with the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, which includes the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, CA.

About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The film is directed by Tim Burton (Wednesday) and written by Alfred Gough (Smallville, Wednesday) and Miles Millar (Smallville, Wednesday) from a story by Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies; Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter).

Keaton returns as Betelguese, Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6, 2024.