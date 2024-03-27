The Garfield Movie Character Posters Feature Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein

Earlier this month, Sony Pictures released the trailer for The Garfield Movie, the upcoming animated film featuring the voice of Chris Pratt as the lazy and loveable orange tabby cat. Today, new character posters have been released, showcasing the many celebrity voice actors as dogs, cats and humans.
Snoop Dogg is voicing A Cat with Hannah Waddingham as Jinx, Nicholas Hoult as Jon, Cecily Strong as Marge, Bowen Yang as Nolan, Harvey Guillen as Odie, Janelle James as Olivia, Ving Rhames as Otto, Brett Goldstein as Roland, and Samuel L. Jackson as Vic.
About The Garfield Movie
Synopsis: Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.
The film is directed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. It’s based on the Garfield characters created by Jim Davis.
The producers are John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive producers are Jim Davis, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Scott Parish, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni and Peter Luo.
The Garfield Movie releases in theaters on May 24, 2024.