The Fall Guy to Have Stunt Show at Universal Studios Hollywood for Limited Time

The Fall Guy is a new action film by David Leitch, who has directed films such as Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, John Wick, and Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw. In the upcoming film, Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is brought back into the world of movie action when the star of a mega-budget studio movie goes missing. Today, Universal Studios Hollywood has announced it is teaming up with Universal Pictures and 87North, Leitch’s film production company, to launch “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.”

“The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” will have a limited run from April 27 to May 19 and will coincide with the theatrical release of the film on May 3, 2024. The live show will be a part of the existing WaterWorld live attraction.

The show will feature an original storyline that will give audiences a peek at how stunt performances are designed and executed while celebrating stunt performers. It is produced by 87North Productions, the production and action design company founded by Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, the studio that brought us Nobody and Violent Night in addition to John Wick, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw.

“We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North’s brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events,” Leitch said in a statement. “We are so thankful to our partners at Universal who embraced our ideas and gave us the platform to do something really fun and immersive with The Fall Guy.”

There will also be The Fall Guy photo op available at Universal Studios Hollywood.

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy, directed by former stuntman David Leitch, stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie goes missing. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Black Panther’s Winston Duke, Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The Fall Guy is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Guymon Casady and Ryan Gosling.

The Fall Guy releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.