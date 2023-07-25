The Exorcist: Believer Trailer Brings Back Ellen Burstyn in Iconic Role

The Exorcist is a classic horror movie from 1973 and has spawned sequels and prequels. It was even parodied and referenced in films from 2016’s Ghostbusters to Austin Powers. Today, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for The Exorcist: Believer.

David Gordon Green has made himself right at home in the horror genre by directing the recent Halloween trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and he is attached as the director for The Exorcist: Believer.

Ellen Burstyn played the iconic role of actress Chris MacNeil, and she is finally reprising her role for the first time since the 1973 film. The character was forever haunted by the demonic possession of her daughter, Regan.

The Exorcist: Believer has a fitting theatrical release date since it will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023.

About Exorcist: Believer

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

The film also stars Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

The executive producers are Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures.