The Abyss – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

James Cameron’s The Abyss is a film that dives deep into the ocean’s unexplored depths, bringing a unique blend of science fiction and underwater adventure to the surface. While the movie is visually stunning and a conceptually ambitious spectacle, it occasionally falters under its weight.

One of the film’s most significant achievements is its special effects, which remain impressive today. The visual representation of the underwater entities is both enchanting and eerie, capturing a sense of wonder and otherworldliness central to the film’s appeal.

The film’s premise is intriguing, and the narrative quickly escalates as the team encounters mysterious otherworldly forces in the abyss. Cameron’s direction is commendable, skillfully capturing the claustrophobic tension of the ocean’s dark depths. The underwater scenes are awe-inspiring, showcasing impressive cinematography and pioneering special effects that were groundbreaking at the time of release.

However, The Abyss is not without its shortcomings. The pacing sometimes feels uneven, with the thrilling moments of discovery and danger interspersed with slower, more reflective segments that can detract from the overall momentum. This uneven pacing might disengage some viewers, especially during the film’s more drawn-out sequences.

Nevertheless, the cast delivers strong performances. Led by Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, they convey the emotional and physical strain of their harrowing underwater ordeal. Their interactions are compelling, offering a human element to the high-stakes narrative. However, the character development is somewhat lacking, preventing the audience from fully connecting with the individuals’ fates.

Overall, The Abyss is a film that offers a fascinating glimpse into the unknown, anchored by solid direction and innovative special effects. Even though it excels in creating an atmosphere of tension and awe, its narrative and character development leave room for improvement. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite reach the heights of Cameron’s other iconic works.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

The Abyss hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The film appears remarkably clean compared to its previous standard-definition versions. The film’s black levels and shadows are outstanding, creating an eerie effect in scenes like the submarine search. At the same time, the image maintains natural skin tones. It features excellent lighting and shadow details, creating a nearly three-dimensional effect. The Dolby Vision color grading enhances the picture, shifting towards a steel blue hue preferred by James Cameron. Although some old special effects and model shots show their age, the overall quality of this remastered version is satisfying. Lastly, the enhanced clarity and detail are impressive, avoiding the overly artificial look of the Uncanny Valley.

Video Review: 4/5 atoms

Audio

The Abyss hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The Abyss‘ Atmos mix is meticulously balanced and immersive, significantly enhancing the listening experience. First, the track offers an engaging and dynamic experience, with sounds ranging from delicate bubbles to intense hurricane roars and action-packed mini-sub battles. The sound design skillfully utilizes the front, center, and surround channels to create an immersive auditory environment. Deep, resonant bass enhances effects like colliding submarines and rushing water, adding excitement and depth. The dialogue remains crisp and clear throughout, complemented by Alan Silvestri’s impactful score, which enriches the soundscape without overwhelming it.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

The Ultra HD and HD discs have only theatrical and special edition versions of The Abyss. However, the following bonus features can be found on Disc 3, the bonus features disc:

Deep Dive: A Conversation with James Cameron

The Legacy of The Abyss

Under Pressure: Making The Abyss

Archives Chapter 1: Table of Contents Chapter 2: Introduction Chapter 3: The Writer/Director and Screenplay Chapter 4: Development and the Production Team Chapter 5: The Design Team Chapter 6: The Storyboarding Process Chapter 7: Character Development and Casting Chapter 8: Costume Design Chapter 9: Training for the Production Chapter 10: Filming Underwater Chapter 11: ROVs and Video in The Abyss Chapter 12: Production Chronology Chapter 13: The Montana Chapter 14: The Benthic Explorer Chapter 15: Deepcore 2 Chapter 16: Flatbed Chapter 17: Cab One and Cab Three Chapter 18: NTI Scout and Manta Chapter 19: Pseudopod Chapter 20: Fluid Breathing and the Deep Suit Chapter 21: The NTIs Chapter 22: The Wave Chapter 23: The NTI Ark Chapter 24: Editing, Sound and Music Chapter 25: Publicity/Advertising/Marketing Chapter 26: The Restoration Chapter 27: Closing Commentary Chapter 28: Acknowledgments and Credits



Features Assessment

The 4K release of The Abyss features a robust content selection, including nearly an hour of new interviews and a vast array of archival material. However, it lacks the DVD’s text-based commentaries. Highlights include the latest in-depth interview with James Cameron. Here, he discusses the film’s development, story origins, and the challenging underwater filming conditions. Also, “The Legacy of The Abyss” offers additional insights from critical contributors like Gale Anne Hurd, though it leans towards praising Cameron. The release also contains an excellent archival documentary and a comprehensive collection of images and texts accessible as a slideshow, thoroughly exploring the film’s production.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, The Abyss stands out as an innovative and fascinating film, capturing the imagination with its underwater marvels and groundbreaking effects. It’s not without its imperfections, however. Despite these flaws, the video and audio quality are exceptional. Furthermore, the bonus features are superb, offering a treasure trove of insights for fans of The Abyss.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

The Abyss is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Buena Vista Home Entertainment for review purposes.