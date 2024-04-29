Team Behind Disney’s Growing Up and MTV’s Rebel Music to Launch Immersive Theatrical Experience, ‘Outside In,’ in NYC

The team behind Disney’s Growing Up and MTV’s Rebel Music is working on a new immersive theatrical experience called Outside In in New York City with plans to open for one night in May 2024. The show is created by The Child Center of NY and produced by SoulHouse, promising to “captivate audiences and drive social impact.”

Outside In premieres on May 7, 2024, at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which will help start the $50 million capital campaign for The Child Center of NY’s Innovation Center. In addition to being a play, it will be an interactive experience following Maya, an 18-year-old facing challenges in modern-day New York City. Inspired by the format of NYC’s Sleep No More, the scripted performance with improvisation will have guests being active participants and learning about mental wellness.

Three performances of Outside In will only be available for one night at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The special event will have an opening night reception and red carpet with celebrity guests, influencers, and VIPs.

Tickets start at $100 plus fees. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is located at Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023.

“As we honor National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, ‘Outside In’ catalyzes the launch of our Community Innovation Lab,” Traci Donnelly, CEO of The Child Center of NY, said in a statement. “It’s an invitation to explore the healing potential of art and play therapy and support children’s mental health.”

“‘Outside In’ is a journey designed to provoke lasting change,” Surina Jindal, Executive Producer of Outside In, said. “It invites our community to embrace the healing power of art and play therapy.”

Those who want to help support will be able to do so in future Outside In pop-up plays.

In addition to attending the event, supporters can contribute to the mental wellness movement by donating online or participating in future “Outside In” Pop-Up Plays.

For more information about “Outside In” and the Community Innovation Lab, please visit ChildCenterNY.org.