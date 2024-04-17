TCM Classic Films Tour Launches at Warner Bros. Studio Tour for Its 30th Anniversary

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood announced it is teaming up with Turner Classic Movies (TCM), bringing the new TCM Classic Films Tour to guests to celebrate TCM’s 30th anniversary this month. Guests will get to explore the Golden Age of Hollywood, with TCM movies featured in the tour along with the Warner Bros. library.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and TCM hosted a kick-off event in Burbank, and special guests including Ben Mankiewicz, Burton Gilliam, Dave Karger and more made appearances to celebrate the official launch.

TCM Classic Films Tour at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The new tour focuses on the history of TV and film and features new spots including the exterior of James Dean’s apartment where he lived while working on the lot, the serene rose garden that was home to Jack Warner’s tennis court, and the Eastwood Scoring Stage that was built in 1929 and where many titles were scored. There’s also the Property House that contains over a half-million television and movie props including the pirate chair from Captain Blood and Tiffany’s chandelier from The Letter.

Before getting on the tour, guests will sit inside a deluxe screening room located at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Welcome Center and see historical photographs from the Warner Bros. archive and a newly curated introduction video from the hosts of TCM including Ben Mankiewicz, Eddie Muller, Jacqueline Stewart, Alicia Malone, and Dave Karger.

The TCM Classic Films Tour is approximately three and a half hours and includes 90 minutes with an expert Tour Guide and two hours of self-guided experiences. Guests will be transported into the history of cinema with classic titles such as Casablanca, The Life of Emile Zola, My Fair Lady, The Music Man, Yankee Doodle Dandy, Blazing Saddles, Giant and more.

The tour includes Stage 48: Script to Screen, Central Perk Set from Friends and Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment from The Big Bang Theory. Action and Magic Made Here is the finale and includes the DC Universe and Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

TCM Merchandise will be available at the store before and after the tour.

Credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

Credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

Tickets, details, and availability for all tours are available at wbstudiotour.com.