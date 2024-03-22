Super Troopers Surprise Los Angeles with Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup Whiskey and Waffle

Super Troopers is a cult comedy by Broken Lizard and director Jay Chandrasekhar (Easter Sunday) that was released in 2001. It follows state troopers in Vermont who are more concerned about pranks than upholding the law, with the sequel that came out in 2018. Well, the Troopers are back at it again, and this time they have ventured into The Grove in Los Angeles to save the syrup industry with the Whistlepig Maple Old Fashioned.

Broken Lizard has acquired Vermond-based WhistlePig Whiskey’s maple sugarbush and Old Fashioned sugar shack, and they are offering a taste to guests at The Grove in Los Angeles. The squad wants to quadruple the production for future films. Besides, it’s a perfect excuse to hold regular chugging contests before, during, and after filming.

To mark the occasion, the gang is back, and this time they’re bringing Maple to the people. Chandrasekhar and the Super crew served free samples of Vermont’s finest Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup in whiskey and on waffles. Guests were among the first to taste the ‘stache syrup, a limited-edition maple Syrup collaboration with removable mustache and sunglasses.

The Super Troopers at The Grove in Los Angeles. Photo by Mark Pacis.

“Mother of God. Whoever decided to age maple syrup in whiskey barrels knows how to treat a mustache well,” said Chandrasekhar. “Chugging syrup is kind of our thing, and this heavenly hooch needs to be preserved! It’s our duty and honor to keep the Maple Old Fashioneds flowing from the maple mecca that is Vermont. Just don’t forget the mini waffle garnish — the only thing that pairs with syrup better than whiskey is waffles. 1, 2, 3… do eet.”

“We never do things the old-fashioned way… except when it comes to maple. Our signature Maple Old Fashioned cocktail is easy to make and delicious,” said Distiller and mustache aficionado Mitch Mahar. “Our Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup perfectly balances the bold flavor and overproof strength you’ll find in our whiskeys. Waffle garnish optional, but highly recommended. Bonus points if you add Rye as an ingredient to your waffle mix!”

WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye and WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon are available online and in stores right meow.

WhistlePig’s Whiskey & Waffles kits and Maple Old Fashioneds with PiggyBack 100% Rye and Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup are available online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com. The limited-edition Maple Syrup: Troopers Edition will be available on the WhistlePig website, while supplies last.