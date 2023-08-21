‘Super Crazy Rhythm Castle’ to Bring 4-Player Puzzle Adventure to Music Rhythm Genre

Konami and British developer Second Impact Games announced last month that it is working on a music rhythm game featuring puzzles and adventure with up to 4 players in cooperative gameplay. In Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, players venture through a weird and elaborate castle with an evil king who wants to ruin their rhythm. I had the chance to preview the game at Konami HQ in Los Angeles, and it was a fun adventure of keeping up with the beat of the music, solving puzzles, and working together to beat the stages.

There are weird and crazy games out there like Katamari Damacy, and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle joins the list. In the world of Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, King Ferdinand is out to get you as he tries to ruin your rhythm skills. He’ll have warped challenges all around the castle, and it’s up to you to put a stop to his shenanigans. As you venture deep inside, you’ll encounter strange sights including floating bridges made of piano keys, giant hands, eggplants wearing sunglasses, and more. Yes, it really is a crazy castle, and there’s plenty of quirkiness to keep the game amusing.

Courtesy of Konami and Second Impact Games

You can play by yourself or with up to three friends in Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. You’ll have a selection of colorful characters to choose from including B. Box, a robotic boombox in yellow; Trinity, a red demon; Mike, the cowboy donning a purple outfit; and Jingle, the green-hooded bird.

Courtesy of Konami and Second Impact Games

At its core, Super Crazy Rhythm is a music rhythm game. There are over 30 tracks including original and licensed songs, and the genre includes rock, hip-hop, dubstep and more. Like other music rhythm games such as Guitar Hero, players will need to press the correct button(s) in time with the beat on top of a “note highway.” Each rhythm room is unique not only in its tracks but the way the note highway looks. Some note highways are straight lines, and others are like windy roads. To make things more hectic, players will have to split from the team to complete puzzles such as removing weeds or collecting items. Some rhythm escape rooms will have each player getting the chance to solve a puzzle while others are focusing on the music.

There are different modes that change the music rhythm difficulty. Normal mode features a 3-button mode, and the harder difficulty has the 4-button mode. If this part of the game is hard for you, you can focus on completing the puzzles in the room while your friends focus on the music.

Courtesy of Konami and Second Impact Games

The adventure part of the game is the interactions and routes players take as they go from one rhythm escape room to another. There will be items that you acquire that will help you progress further into the castle. One example includes a door being blocked by vines, and you’ll need to figure out how to go inside it by looking for a weed-killer container.

From my hands-on session of Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, Second Impact Games has all the ingredients for a super fun and delightful game filled with foot-tapping music, colorful characters, and bizarre level design as you play with your friends. The mashup of gameplay keeps things fresh and exciting as you’re exploring the castle, solving puzzles, and keeping up with the music.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch. The release date will be revealed at a later date.