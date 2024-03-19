Star Wars: The Acolyte Trailer – A Very Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Today, Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for The Acolyte, the highly anticipated Star Wars series from creator Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and starring Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). Taking place a century before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, audiences will get to see the Jedi Order at the end of the High Republic era.

In addition to the new trailer, the poster has been released, showing off a mysterious figure standing in the desert.

Courtesy of Disney+ and Lucasfilm

About Star Wars: The Acolyte

Synopsis: In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Michael Abels (Get Out, Us,) is attached as the composer

Star Wars: The Acolyte will have its first two episodes released on Tuesday, June 4th, on Disney+.