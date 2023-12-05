Stand By Me – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Although I didn’t watch Stand By Me until later in life, I wasn’t expecting it to resonate with me even as an adult. That’s how Rob Reiner’s timeless classic remains relevant after all these years. It’s an enduring coming-of-age classic that effortlessly transcends generations. Set in the hazy days of a small Oregon town, Stand By Me follows four inseparable friends as they embark on a transformative journey to find the body of a missing boy. What ensues is a nostalgic exploration of friendship, the bittersweet passage of youth, and the enduring impact of shared adventures.

The performances of the beloved cast, including River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell, are nothing short of exceptional. Not only is each character distinct, but each actor brings a distinct charm to their role, infusing the characters with authenticity and vulnerability. Their on-screen chemistry is also palpable and creates a sense of camaraderie that resonates throughout the film.

The film’s enduring resonance is further enhanced by its rich dialogue, narrated with charm and sincerity by an adult Gordie (Richard Dreyfuss), reminiscing about the events that shaped their lives. It’s a storytelling device that adds depth and poignancy to the narrative. As a result, the film invites viewers to reflect on their journeys of growth and self-discovery.

Not to mention, Rob Reiner’s direction is masterful, effortlessly capturing the whimsy and wonder of adolescence against the backdrop of the lush Oregon landscape. The narrative’s universal appeal lies in its ability to transport viewers to a simpler time, evoking a sense of nostalgia that transcends the specifics of its 1950s setting.

Overall, Stand By Me is a cinematic gem that continues to stand the test of time. Rob Reiner’s direction, coupled with stellar performances and a resonant narrative, ensures that this coming-of-age tale remains a touchstone for audiences young and old. Whether experiencing it for the first time or revisiting it as a cherished classic, Stand By Me remains a heartfelt ode to the enduring power of friendship and the timeless nature of youthful adventure.

Movie Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Stand By Me hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The film has been given new life on Ultra HD Blu-ray, offering an upgrade that is a must-have for lovers of this timeless classic. The HDR technology enhances depth and vibrancy in every scene. Whether it’s the bright sunlight filtering through the trees or the shadows cast during the boys’ journey, this improvement in brightness enhances the visibility of details. At the same time, the inky blacks contribute to the overall depth of the image, particularly in nighttime scenes and darker environments.

The colors on the Ultra HD Blu-ray are vibrant and accurate to the film’s original palette. The technology’s wider color gamut allows for more nuanced and lifelike colors. The verdant greens of the Oregon landscape and the warm hues of sunset are now more vivid, adding an extra layer of richness to the storytelling. The improved resolution and image processing reduces visual softness, delivering a sharper and more refined presentation. The film grain maintains the authenticity of the film’s original look and feel while benefiting from the increased resolution. In other words, the natural film grain adds a cinematic texture to the visuals, enhancing the nostalgic aesthetic of the movie.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Stand By Me hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The Dolby Atmos track for this movie might be overkill, but it’s a nice and well-rounded mix. The dynamic panning of sounds across channels enhances the sense of space, allowing viewers to feel enveloped by the film’s outdoor landscape. Whether it’s the rustle of leaves in the wind or the distant rumble of a train, dynamic effects adds an extra layer of realism to the experience.

Also, the object placement accuracy and overhead effects are particularly effective in contributing to the immersive experience. Viewers can easily hear the directionality of the character’s journey, which, in turn, enhances the sense of place and atmosphere. Sony has done a great job of gently immersing the audience without overwhelming them.

Atmospherics are crucial in capturing the essence of the film’s nostalgic setting. The Dolby Atmos mix brings out the subtleties of environmental sounds, from the chirping of crickets to the rustling of leaves. These atmospheric details contribute to the overall mood and transport viewers to the small town and lush landscapes depicted in the film. Not to mention, the music resonates with exceptional clarity and spatial depth. Whether it’s the iconic title track or the melancholic melodies that underscore crucial moments, the music fills the room, creating a more immersive and emotionally resonant viewing experience. On top of all that, Sony ensures that every word is crystal clear for a dialogue-heavy film such as this, allowing viewers to follow the heartfelt conversations and banter among the young protagonists without missing a beat.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Stand By Me features some brand-new deleted and alternate scenes on the Ultra HD disc:

Deleted & Alternate Scenes End of Scene 6 “Through the Fence” Scenes 8-12 “Boys Get Ready to Leave” Scene 40 “Am I Weird?” Scene 40 “Chris’ Final Speech” Scene 45 “Train Trestle” Scene 49 “Smell Hit the Crowd” Scene 94 “Goodbye Looks” Scene 98 “Ending”



You can also find the following legacy bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

25 Years Later: A Picture-in-Picture Commentary Retrospective

Audio Commentary

Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me

Stand By Me Music Video

Features Assessment

To this day, the best bonus feature of Stand By Me is still the picture-in-picture commentary retrospective. Director Rob Reiner and stars Wil Wheaton and Corey Feldman have plenty of insights to share. It’s one of the most interesting companion pieces that’s still well worth your time. Unfortunately, adding the commentary retrospective makes Reiner’s audio commentary seem redundant. He covers the same information, even though you won’t find much information in the retrospective. Walking the Tracks is still a fantastic behind-the-scenes featurette despite being a DVD feature.

This limited-edition steelbook packaging is a love letter to both cinephiles and admirers of the coming-of-age genre. The design pays homage to the film’s iconic imagery, featuring key elements that evoke the spirit of the Oregon adventure. The artwork captures the essence of the movie in a beautiful, shiny metallic finish.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Stand By Me is a timeless classic that’ll remain a classic in this generation and for generations to come. This immersive Ultra HD experience enhances the visual and auditory presentations, making it a must-have for fans seeking to rediscover this classic in a whole new dimension. Although the deleted scenes are the only new bonus features in this release, you’ll find everything you need in the legacy features previously released.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Stand By Me hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 5th.

