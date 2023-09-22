Squid Game: The Challenge Gets a Teaser Trailer and 2023 Release Date

Squid Game became a global phenomenon when it premiered on Netflix in 2021, becoming the most-watched Netflix show of all time. The series is set around a dangerous contest featuring children’s games where 456 players play, but only one will get the ₩45.6 billion prize and also… get to live. With the show’s success, a sequel is in the works, and filming began back in July 2023. If you can’t wait for the sequel, Netflix has more Squid Game content coming soon.

Today, Netflix has released a teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on the original scripted series. It’s a Western production from UK production companies The Garden and Studio Lambert. Contestants will be eliminated, but it’s safe to say we won’t see them dying left and right like in the original show from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and South Korean production company Siren Pictures Inc.

The competition series will premiere on November 22 on Netflix.

About Squid Game: The Challenge

Synopsis: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The show’s executive producers are Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

The production companies are Studio Lambert & The Garden.