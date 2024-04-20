Spy X Family Code: White Is Now in U.S. Theaters

Spy x Family is a popular anime and manga series from Tatsuya Endo, the mangaka and creator. The anime series currently has two seasons and an anime film, and today, fans in the United States and Canada can check out the film, Spy x Family Code: White, in theaters.

Spy x Family Code: White has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and an Audience Score of 100% (at the time of this writing). The film is brought to you by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment in North America and is the first film in the franchise with an all-new original adventure. Fans have the choice of watching it in Japanese with English subtitles or dubbed in English. Tickets in North America are available at www.spyfamily.movie.

Check out a clip from the film below where Anya discovers a possibly dangerous suitcase while on a train. It’s for the sake of world peace, after all.

Here’s the second official trailer:

About Spy x Family Code: White

Synopsis: He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Spy x Family Code: White releases in U.S. and Canadian theaters on April 19, 2024.