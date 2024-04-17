Spider-Man Re-release Banks $680K, Sam Raimi Rumored to Direct 4th Tom Holland Film

This past Monday, Sam Rami’s Spider-Man was released back into select theaters across the country. The film’s re-release is part of Columbia Pictures’ promotion to put all eight Spider-Man films back into movie theaters over the next three months in celebration of their 100th anniversary. According to multiple posts on social media, the film in the series had a major turnout for the one-night showing, and fans were overjoyed to see Tobey Maguire’s webslinger back on the big screen.

My little brother sent me this video from his theater 🥹 pic.twitter.com/RmIWr03UrH — J (@CoolAsAGhoul) April 16, 2024

Literal tears watching Spider-Man with a sold out theater. Just an incredible and memorable experience watching one of my all-time favorite movies with a crowd, big and loud. Looked great, sounded amazing. Couldn’t have been better.



Such a treat, I’ll never forget it. pic.twitter.com/I5f8BrKLEA — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) April 16, 2024

My theater audience crowd ending reaction to Sam Raimi’s SPIDER-MAN



It was AMAZING to see and hear our theater full of fans cheering, clapping, laughing, and getting emotional throughout! 👏 I love how movies bring us all together, especially comic book movies! ❤️#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/1AQFIaZGxl — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 16, 2024

According to a report from Luiz Fernando, Spider-Man was re-released in only 446 theaters on Monday, which is a far cry from the 3,615 theaters of its original 2002 release. Surprisingly, the movie was still able to bring in a whopping $680,000 for the night. A more than respectable amount considering the limited number of theaters that were showing the film.



There has been a lot of news circling lately regarding Sam Raimi and Spider-Man. Just this last month, rumors began to spread that Sony was working on getting Raimi and Maguire back together for a 4th film. These rumors were further fueled by an interview with Sandman actor Thomas Hayden Church saying, “I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey. They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic.”

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Courtesy of Columbia Pictures and Everett Collection

Rami himself has expressed interest in the past in working again with Marvel after his time on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, during his recent appearance at WonderCon for Boy Kills World, the director downplayed the recent rumors. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me…’” As if it wasn’t confusing enough, a new report from World of Reel has just come out and claims Raimi is not working on the 4th installment of his franchise but is actually in the running to helm the 4th Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.



Fast and Furious director Justin Lin along with Cabin in the Woods’ Drew Goddard have been two names that have been rumored for the 4th Tom Holland film. The new report claims there have also been talks between the studio and Sam Raimi, but nothing has been officially offered yet. What is certain is that previous director Jon Watts is out and Sony and Marvel will need to figure out who will fill that director chair. Who better than the man who than the man who essentially started the Superhero crazy and initially brought Spider-Man to the big screen?



Spider-Man 2 will be in select theaters on April 22nd. Check your local listing for showtimes.