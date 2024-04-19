Soul Covenant, the VR Narrative Action JRPG, Is Now Available

VR is a growing platform with all types of games. Do you want a horror sci-fi shooter? There’s Half-Life: Alyx. How about a game where you can practice boxing? There’s The Thrill of the Fight and Creed: Rise to Glory. If you want to feel like an assassin, Ubisoft has Assassin’s Creed Nexus. For those who want more JRPG action, Soul Covenant is now available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PCVR platforms.

To celebrate the launch of the game today, you can check out the launch trailer, which was released last week.

Soul Covenant, the VR narrative action JRPG, is developed by Thirdverse, the team that worked on Soul Sacrifice, and it features a beautiful score by Yasunori Mitsuda from Procyon Studio. His music is captivating, and fans of his work are no strangers to his melodic tracks with credits including Chrono Trigger and the Xenoblade series.

In the VR game, your task is to save what’s left of Tokyo, which is humanity’s last defense against the killer AI army, “Deus Ex Machina.” As part of the “Reincarnation Project,” warriors have memories of past heroes as they fight for humanity and the future of Tokyo. The gameplay features hack-and-slash combat, and the death and rebirth mechanics have you wielding weapons made from the body parts of previous warriors. Imagine wielding a sword that’s made of the ribs and spinal cord of a deceased warrior. You’ll be able to play with up to 4 players in cooperative multiplayer.

The game switches back and forth between action and a narrative story, so be prepared to be taken out of the combat arena to view the story mode, and on and on.

Soul Covenant is available for $39.99 on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and $49.99 on PSVR2 and PCVR platforms via Steam and Oculus.

Soul Covenant Original Soundtrack

If you want to listen to the music, the original soundtrack will be available for download and subscription streaming on April 19, 2024, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Mora, RecoChoku, and Animelo Mix.

The soundtrack features a blend of orchestral and choral arrangements to capture the dark and sad world of Soul Covenant. Synthesizers were added to elevate the futuristic setting. Yasunori Mitsuda brought vocalist and lyricist Lasah (written as lasah) on board to enhance the soundtrack with a unique voice.

Here’s the full tracklist: