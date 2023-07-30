So I Married an Axe Murderer – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Mike Myers and Jim Carrey were two comedians that influenced my adolescence and many others. Aside from Wayne’s World and the Shrek and Austin Powers series, So I Married an Axe Murderer is easily one of Mike Myers’ best films. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not a perfect movie. Thomas Schlamme’s direction is all over the place, and the blend of mystery and romantic comedy might’ve been too much for him to handle. He clumsily juggles between the romantic comedy element and the serial killer element.

However, the film’s lighthearted charm overcomes these negatives. Axe Murderer is a sweet and funny romance between two people stuck in their ways, only to be freed as they find each other. Mike Myers provides an excellent star performance as Charlie Mackenzie. Axe Murderer is also the first time we get Mike Myers playing a character in makeup in a feature film set. Although it’s not as memorable as his other characters, Fat Bastard and Shrek, Stuart Mackenzie steals the show whenever he’s on screen.

Meanwhile, Nancy Travis gives an all-over-the-place performance, providing multiple red herrings fitting for her character. Not to mention, Travis and Myers are incredibly sweet and lovable together. Anthony LaPaglia is fine, but his best moments come when he acts opposite Alan Arkin. LaPaglia and Arkin give the film some of its best moments whenever they have their “heart-to-heart” conversations in the police station.

Overall, So I Married an Axe Murderer works in bits and pieces as Schlamme tries his best to blend two genres. However, it’s all so lovably wacky that it’s hard not to be entertained. Plus, the alternative rock soundtrack is still catchy—it’s hard to resist. While Mike Myers would go on to do bigger and better things, Axe Murderer is still a pleasant treat.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

So I Married an Axe Murderer hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. This Ultra HD release is the best the film has ever looked. Highlights are radiant with excellent grading and avoid any blooming. The black levels also look lovely, although the image still suffers slightly in the darker sequences, with blacks sometimes losing their details. Where the Ultra HD release truly shines is with the color saturation. The Dolby Vision allows for vibrant, nuanced colors throughout—especially in the production design, clothing, and environments. The colors appear more vivid, and the flesh tones are more natural. This release is nowhere near as dull as the prior DVD and Blu-ray releases. The film grain is moderate but never distracting and produces the perfect amount of natural film grain.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

So I Married an Axe Murderer hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The Atmos mix is more balanced than the previously released and more front-heavy DTS-HD MA 5.1 or 2.0 tracks. The Atmos track expands more of the front soundstage. The mix extends into the surrounds, rears, and overhead speakers with the music and certain environmental elements.

First of all, the overheads add a sense of layering—especially during the storm toward the film’s end. The track’s (super) 90s soundtrack and Bruce Broughton’s score impresses, as these elements emit from the speakers with excellent fidelity. Dialogue is clear and understandable throughout and primarily anchored in the center channel.

Audio Review: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

So I Married an Axe Murderer has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD disc:

Deleted Scenes Alt. Opening – Plumber What’s Worse? Susan and June Butcher Shop Gus Alt. Hot Dog Stand Date Harriet Speaks Russian Mail Carrier Ralph Harriet’s Dream He Likes You Policeman’s Poem Newspaper Article Outside Harriet’s Apartment Maybe I could Wait Inside? Looking at Photos I Want a Photo of You Health Shake Sorry I Didn’t Trust You Wedding Reception Gas Station Tony Breaks Into Charlie’s Apartment Charlie & Harriet in Car Tony Breaks Into Harriet’s Apartment Alt. Plane & Pilot

Trailers

Features Assessment

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film, we get a whopping 30 minutes of deleted scenes… And not much else. The main draw in the supplemental department is these 30 minutes of never-before-seen deleted scenes. The problem is, there are a handful of films where people go, “Oh my God, that movie would have been so much better if those deleted scenes were included.” While there are some interesting tidbits in there, and it’s nice to have these, it probably would’ve been more of an “anniversary” edition if they included some retrospective featurettes or commentary in this.

Special Features Review: 1/5 atoms

Overall, So I Married an Axe Murderer is a lovably goofy romantic comedy that’s still one of Myers’ best. The video presentation is top-notch and is a massive upgrade over the Blu-ray, thanks to Dolby Vision. The Dolby Atmos track might be overkill for a movie like this, but the nostalgic 90s soundtrack and few immersive sequences are worth it. It’s just unfortunate that the Ultra HD release didn’t come with more substantial features.

Overall Review: 3.5/5 atoms

So I Married an Axe Murderer is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.