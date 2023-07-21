SDCC 2023: Sony unveils limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5

To close out their Hall H panel, Insomniac Games unveiled the new PS5 limited edition Spider-Man 2 bundle. The bundle features a custom console cover design and a matching PS5 DualSense controller as well.

Senior Art Director, Jacinda Chew, said, “The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

As you can see, the front cover features the symbiote tendrils creeping ever so close to the iconic Spider-Man logo. The backside features an all-black exterior with the white Spider-Man logo. According to Sony, the “symbiote has completely bonded to the back of the PS5 console with the iconic white Spider-Man icon from Insomniac’s Advanced Suit on display.”

Preorders for the PS5 console, covers, and DualSense controller begin next Friday. Those who want to purchase the console bundle, covers, and/or DualSense controller in the US., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal can also get this limited edition design directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits stores on October 20th—only on PlayStation.