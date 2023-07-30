We Saw Saw X’s Eye-Suction Scene at Midsummer Scream

Saw X is the upcoming horror film featuring the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer, taking place between Saw I and Saw II. The film descended upon Midsummer Scream 2023 where fans got to see props and costumes from the actual franchise and be the first to see the trailer and an exclusive clip from the new film. The booth featured actual props from the franchise such as the puppet Billy and the Reverse Bear Trap. Attendees at the panel were the first to watch the trailer, which was released soon after online, and they were able to see an exclusive clip of a victim being strapped to a chair with tubes coming out of his eyes.

Lionsgate had a booth for Saw X on the Midsummer Scream show floor. The booth featured props from the franchise including the original Billy the Puppet, “Play Me” tape recorder, John Kramer’s sketchbook, Shotgun Collar Trap, Magnum Eyehole Trap and the Reverse Bear Trap.

The original Billy the Puppet. Photo by Nerd Reactor

Saw’s Reverse Bear Trap. Photo by Nerd Reactor

During the panel, the filmmakers were present to discuss the film including producer Oren Koules, director Kevin Greutert, cinematographer Nicholas Matthews and production designer Anthony R. Stabley. Fans got to see an exclusive clip from the film featuring a gruesome contraption that was teased in the first poster.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, please don’t read further.

In the clip, a victim is strapped to a chair with a pair of really long tubes connected to his eyes. Under his left hand is a dial that goes from 1 to 5. Under his right hand is a contraption holding each of his fingers. The gist of the torture chair is that he is given a small amount of time to decide whether he’d have to sacrifice each of his fingers or lose his eyes.

The countdown begins, and the victim is panicking. He turns the dial to 1, and the right-hand contraption breaks his index finger, lifting it upward at a 90-degree angle. He hesitates to go further but decides to move the dial to 2, causing more pain and breaking his second finger. Audiences were gasping to see what would happen if the time ran out, and it did. The mechanism started, causing both of his eyes to get sucked out of his eye sockets. It was a very fitting clip to introduce to a horror crowd at Midsummer Scream.

During the panel, the Saw X team placed a red box underneath a chair. Whoever had that box was the winner of a special, private advanced screening of Saw X. A winner was ecstatic to find the red box, and she opened it to find a pair of prop eyeballs.

About Saw X

Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

The film is directed by Kevin Greutert, written by Peter Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg, and produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules. It stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 29, 2023.