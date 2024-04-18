Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Try to Market ‘The Fall Guy’ in Comedic Videos

The Fall Guy is headed to theaters next month, and Universal Pictures has been amping up the excitement for David Leitch’s action comedy that’s a love letter to the stunt department in cinema. This includes a live stunt show at Universal Studios Hollywood starting this month and showing the film to an auditorium filled with theatre owners at CinemaCon last week with praises.

Here’s my reaction:

#TheFallGuy is a fun action comedy that's a love letter to stunt actors. Ryan Gosling is hilarious and there are loads of references to action films. pic.twitter.com/dpi7jbuGCV — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) April 10, 2024 411Mania’s Jeffrey Harris describes the movie as “a glorious throwback to action comedies of the 80s and 90s.”

The Fall Guy is a glorious throwback to action comedies of the 80s and 90s. Ryan Gosling makes the role his own, infusing Colt Seavers with his unique personality. The film is also a celebration of Hollywood stunt artists and below the line players! #TheFallGuy #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/EKaqCqLSoJ — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) April 9, 2024

Business Insider correspondent Jason Guerrasio says the film “is worthy of all the hype.”

THE FALL GUY is worthy of all the hype!! Gosling and Blunt are a perfect combo. Get ready for an action rom-com!!!! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/yZw3bbM30R — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 9, 2024

Today, Universal Pictures has released three comedic videos, showcasing stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Hannah Waddingham, and director Leitch as they develop marketing ideas for the movie. These include marketing the marketing for a movie about movies, recruiting social media celebrities Khaby Lame and Dude with Sign, and bringing basketball superstars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randall to prove that they’re real movie buffs.

About The Fall Guy

The film is directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman who is now a director with credits including Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, and by Ryan Gosling and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs and executive producer of the upcoming series Ripley) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

The Fall Guy releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.