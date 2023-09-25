Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Reportedly Has Two Voice Actors as Title Characters

Fans were left wondering what was going to happen to the future of Rick and Morty with Justin Roiland being dropped from the show. The co-creator was known for his voice as the two main title characters. Adult Swim was on the search to replace him, and fans will finally get to hear the new voices.

Today, Adult Swim released the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 featuring new voice actors for the two main title characters. Instead of having just one person voice the two characters, it looks like we’re getting two different voice actors, according to an insider.

Along with the trailer, the synopsis and info were also released. However, the names of the actors have not been revealed. Fans will find out the names of the voice actors when the new season premieres next month.

“We want the show to speak for itself,” an Adult Swim insider tells THR. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. The season will contain 10 episodes.

About Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is the hit adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

A global phenomenon, the seventh season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. The new season will also be available to stream in 2024.

“It’s happening,” confirmed Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. “Rick and Morty,” 100 years! Or at least until season 10!