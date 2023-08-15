One Piece’s 1,000th English Dub Episode Coming to Crunchyroll This Week

It’s a special month for One Piece fans with the upcoming release of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the manga and anime premiering on the streaming service on August 31, 2023. Additionally, the 1,000th episode of the anime will have its English dub launch on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, August 15th.

Episodes 989 through 1,000 of the English dub will be available on Crunchyroll starting tomorrow in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa).

About One Piece

Synopsis: Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

One Piece’s animation studio is Toei Animation.

Here’s the list of the English dub cast of One Piece below: