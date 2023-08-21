Once Human’s New Gameplay Trailer Reveals Weird Open-World Survival Game

With Gamescom back in Cologne, Germany this week, video game news is going to be popping up left and right. To get ahead of the curve, Starry Studios has announced today that it will be having an upcoming Beta Test in Winter 2023 for its open-world survival game, Once Human. The trailer shows off wild and weird footage including giant creatures, glowing orbs, giant arms hanging from the sky, an abandoned church, a 6-legged house, battles inside a creepy daycare center, and more.

Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world infected by an alien matter called “Stardust,” and players will have to survive this dangerous open-world environment filled with all types of weird creatures and inanimate objects coming to life. As seen in the trailer, it shows off the beautiful, dynamic world with its lighting and weather.

Players will have the choice of teaming up with others to survive or create powerful weapons to take supplies from their enemies. A player’s action will affect the outcome of NPC factions and their crafting will alter the landscape.

Additionally, the trailer shows off other gameplay mechanics including fishing in a peaceful area and driving an RV across the map. It also looks like you’ll be able to customize your character with silly designs including a CRT monitor for a head.

Once Human will launch on PC via Steam with a scheduled release date of Q3 2023. The Beta Test is scheduled for Q4 2023.