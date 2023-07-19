Omen HP Anime Expo Experience Featured Giant Virtual Stage

Omen HP had an immersive activation that transported attendees into another world during Anime Expo 2023. Located inside the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, the booth was all about creating a lifestyle for laptop and desktop users including photo ops in front of cartoony noodles, a Japanese-inspired garden, and posing in front of a giant stage with virtual background. The booth featured The Quest, where you embark on a magical, fun and playful adventure.

At the start of the tour, you’ll get a wristband that will carry your data across the different immersive rooms in the Omen HP activation. The intro area gives you a taste of what your personalized PC station could look like with accessories to complement your keyboard (custom keycaps courtesy of HyperX), microphone, and more.

Omen HP Activation at Anime Expo 2023. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

After the initial area, the next areas include posing with noodles, walking inside a Japanese-inspired garden, and more.

Omen HP Activation at Anime Expo 2023. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Omen HP Activation at Anime Expo 2023. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

The final immersive room features a giant stage with a virtual background that the guests can see around them. It really makes you feel like you’re in another world, and it’s one of the coolest experiences at the convention.

Omen HP Activation at Anime Expo 2023. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Over the course of the experience in each room, you’ll be given options that represent your personality where you got to tap on the colored square to select your choice. In the end, guests scanned their wristbands, and the Omen laptop displays on the screen what their spirit of fun is from the following: Magic, Play and Adventure. It was definitely a cute and adorable experience for guests, especially for the Anime Expo crowd.

Omen HP Activation at Anime Expo 2023. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Omen has released a choose-your-own adventure for its Spirit of Fun Quest. You can start your journey below!