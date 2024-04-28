Obi-Wan Kenobi – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

With Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the beloved Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series offers a unique blend of nostalgia and fresh narratives. It delves into themes of redemption, resilience, and the unyielding grip of the past, providing a fresh perspective on Kenobi’s life after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith. The series, spanning six episodes, takes place a decade later, where we see Obi-Wan in hiding, haunted by his failures. This period drama captures the essence of Kenobi’s struggle, interwoven with his mission to protect a young Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker. It’s a storyline that’s both heartwarming and fraught with peril.

Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan is a triumph. He infuses the character with such poignancy and compelling depth. His portrayal of a man shattered by his past yet still clinging to the remnants of his former ideals is remarkable. At the same time, Hayden Christensen’s reprisal of Darth Vader also deserves applause. He adds layers to the iconic villain with a chilling and deeply emotional performance.

In contrast, the character of Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram, draws mixed reactions. Reva is meant to exude menace and complexity. However, despite Ingram’s solid physical presence in the role, her performance sometimes does not fully convey the depth and emotional turmoil that might have made Reva a more compelling antagonist. This could be attributed partly to the script, which sometimes leaves her motivations unclear and her character development rushed. Nonetheless, Ingram’s efforts to embody such a challenging role are commendable, even if the execution does not always meet the mark.

Overall, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a valiant effort to bridge the gap between two critical phases of the Star Wars saga. While it excels in showcasing McGregor’s stellar performance and stunning visuals, the series occasionally stumbles in its pacing and some aspects of its character development, notably with the antagonist, Reva. However, these are minor blemishes on a profoundly engaging addition to the Star Wars franchise.

Series Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The series is presented in a stunning 2160p UHD 4K transfer with HDR10, offering a noticeable improvement over the Disney+ streaming version. The physical release features vibrant light areas, while the shadows and blacks are deep and rich. It also showcases an exceptional color palette that brings vivid depth to the series. Rich, warm colors depict the sandy landscapes of Tatooine, beautifully contrasting with the cool blues and grays of the skies. Also, the natural greens and earth tones are particularly striking on other planets. The neon signs on Daiyu burst with a vibrant spectrum of colors.

The detail across the series is crisp and clear, especially in dimly lit scenes. Close-ups reveal intricate makeup, scars, facial hair, and the textures of robes and clothing, showcasing the high level of detail. Not to mention, the image remains sharp and clear without pixelation or softness—even in fast-paced action sequences.

Video Review: /5 atoms

Audio

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. Accompanying the visual splendor is an immersive Dolby Atmos audio track encapsulating the quintessential Star Wars sensory experience. The soundstage in this mix is impressive, with each speaker vividly reproducing the unique sounds of different planets, such as alien conversations or droid noise.

The track also renders the iconic sounds of lightsabers, Darth Vader’s breathing, and the forceful rumbles during combat with precision. The overhead speakers also add an extra layer of immersion, particularly in scenes featuring atmospheric sounds or the use of the Force. The score by John Williams and Natalie Holt heightens each scene’s adventure, drama, and suspense. Even with the lively nature of the mix, the dialogue takes priority and sounds crystal clear.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Obi-Wan Kenobi has the following bonus features that can be found on Disc 1:

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader

The Dark Times: Villains

Designing the Galaxy

On Disc 2, only the finale episode features the director’s commentary with Deborah Chow. No other bonus features are found on this disc.

Features Assessment

The “Duels of Fate” featurette delves into the intricate dynamics between Obi-Wan and Vader that span the entire Skywalker saga. It highlights the on-screen rivalry and the real-life rapport between actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. This segment further examines key fight scenes, highlighting their pivotal roles in driving the narrative and developing the characters. “The Dark Times” thoroughly explores the menacing Inquisitors and the formidable Darth Vader. It details their costumes, unique lightsabers, and the varied settings they inhabit. Meanwhile, “Designing the Galaxy” offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the impressive production design and visual effects that bring to life the five distinct planets featured in the series.

Director Deborah Chow directed all series episodes but only spoke in the commentary of the final episode. In the commentary, she discusses the series’ intentions and approach to concluding the story. Although informative, the commentary is somewhat dull. It would have been helpful if members of the production team provided commentaries for each episode, not just the last one. Alas, we only get an audio commentary for the final episode.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Obi-Wan Kenobi also comes in a glossy steelbook case and a trio of concept art cards.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor’s comeback as Obi-Wan, is a fine show. However, it suffered from issues with pacing and character development. On the bright side, the Ultra HD Blu-ray version boasts top-notch video and audio quality. While the bonus features are good, the commentary could have been better.

Overall Review: /5 atoms

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 30th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Buena Vista Home Entertainment for review purposes.