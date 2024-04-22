Night Swim – Blu-ray Review

After the release of the unsettling short film Night Swim in 2014, Bryce McGuire took the opportunity to expand it into a full-length movie. Night Swim expands on its simple horror concept into a more prominent myth involving spirits and sacrifices for health benefits. There are moments when the storytelling feels compelling, pulling the audience deeper into its murky waters. Yet, just as often, the narrative tension disappears. Thus, it leaves viewers adrift rather than enhancing the suspense.

The cast does provide some solid performances. However, the inconsistency in character development sometimes undermines the emotional impact of key scenes, making it difficult for the audience to engage fully with the personal stakes at play. On the other hand, the best parts are the quieter, eerie scenes, which show the potential for a spooky atmosphere. McGuire effectively uses the pool to create scares, including classic horror scenes with ghostly figures in the water. This inventive approach and the film’s hints of more profound storylines might impress viewers despite the film’s struggle to maintain a serious tone. However, as the plot thins, Night Swim struggles to keep its head above water.

Overall, Night Swim falls short of its potential, relying heavily on vague plot points and typical horror clichés. It neither sinks under the weight of its ambitions nor soars to new storytelling heights. It’s a missed chance to turn a simple but intriguing idea into a gripping feature-length horror film. For those who tread into its waters, the experience may be akin to a night swim—somewhat exhilarating, somewhat unsettling, but largely forgettable once the thrill of the dip fades away.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Night Swim hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The brightness during the daytime scenes is particularly vibrant, showcasing intense whites. At the same time, black levels are rich and enhanced with subtle hints of color that add depth to the scenes. While there is some minor banding underwater and a slight crush, the overall picture quality is excellent. The colors pop and the picture is sharp, with close-up shots revealing fine details and wide-angle shots displaying a precise depth of field.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Night Swim hits Blu-ray with a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. What’s truly remarkable about this track is how effectively the soundtrack uses silence to heighten tension. Moments of quiet, with almost no background noise, keep viewers continually on edge. When the surround sound speakers and subwoofer are active, the intense scenes are even more thrilling. The track also contains quieter but distinct atmospheric effects, adding some immersion to the movie. Dialogue is centered and audible, making it easy to hear and differentiate voices and sounds in the front speakers.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Night Swim hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Masters of Fear

Demons from the Depths

Into the Deep

Marco Polo

Feature Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Bryce McGuire

Features Assessment

The highlight of the special features is the feature commentary with Bryce McGuire. He provides an engaging conversation about making the film—often showing great passion while talking about his experience. At the same time, McGuire keeps the conversation moving and focuses on pointing out details in crucial scenes.

Additionally, the release includes a few run-of-the-mill featurettes. In “Masters of Fear,” producers Jason Blum and James Wan discuss their collaboration with Bryce McGuire on Night Swim. The “Demonstrate the Depths” featurette explores the special effects used to create the film’s creatures, particularly the challenges of working underwater. “Into the Deep” examines the extensive physical and technical efforts the cast and crew undertook to produce the movie. Finally, in “Marco Polo,” Director Bryce McGuire provides an in-depth analysis of the film’s tension-filled Marco Polo scene.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Night Swim falls short of its potential to become an engaging horror movie with a straightforward yet fascinating concept. However, the movie’s video and audio quality are excellent, and the feature commentary by Bryce McGuire is exceptional. Nevertheless, the other bonus features lack the energy and appeal McGuire’s feature commentary has.

Overall Review: /5 atoms

Night Swim is now available in stores on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.