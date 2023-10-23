New Squid Game: The Challenge Trailer Shows Off Recreated Sets from Original Series

Squid Game was an instant worldwide phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix in 2021. The South Korean survival drama followed 456 contestants, each dealing with financial hardship, as they risked their lives in a deadly game to win the ₩45.6 billion prize. As fans wait for the upcoming second season to be released, Netflix is recreating the world of the first season in a new reality competition series. Today, the official trailer has been released, giving viewers a taste of the recreated games… but without the deadly part.

Synopsis: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The executive producers are Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert). The series is produced by Studio Lambert & The Garden and will contain 10 episodes.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere at www.netflix.com/SquidGameTheChallenge starting on November 22, 2023. New episodes premiere weekly until December 6th.