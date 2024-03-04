New Godzilla x Kong and Dune: Part Two Bundles Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are getting a mid-season content drop with the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded. Players will get to battle in a 6v6 Multiplayer map, new game modes, a new Zombie mission, and a new Warlord. For fans of Godzilla, King Kong, Dune and Warhammer 40K, there are licensed Bundles with new skins and weapons. Season 2 Reloaded will be available this Wednesday, March 6 at 9 a.m. PT.

Check out the trailer below:

Tracer Pack: Dune Part Two – Harkonnen Pack

Dune is now out in theaters and has grossed over $81 million for its domestic box office opening. The hype is strong, and it continues with Call of Duty.

Players can currently get the Paul Atreides Bundle if they have COD Points. It includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides’ skin and more.

As for the new mid-season content, players can get the Harkonnen Pack. This includes the “Harkonnen Hunter” Operator Skin, the blueprints for the “Harkonnen Assault Rifle” with underbarrel flamethrower, “Harokonnen Sniper Rifle,” “Harkonnen Long Sword” Melee weapon, “The Oppressors” animated Calling Card, the “Harkonnen Rage” Large Decal, the “Baron’s Pet” Weapon Charm, and the “House Harkonnen” animated Emblem.

If you purchase both the Harkonnen Operator Bundle and the Paul Atreides Operator Bundle, you will unlock the “Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit” Operator Skin.

Tracer Pack: Godzilla x Kong: New Empire – Kong

To celebrate the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire film, the Kong Tracer Pack will be made available. It includes the “Kong Armor” Operator Skin, “Titan Tech Rifle” LMG and “Monarch Stinger” Assault Rifle blueprints, “Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich” Finishing Move, “Bow to No-One” Large Decal and the “King Kong” Weapon Charm.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters on March 29, 2024.

Here’s what players can expect from the rest of the season 2 mid-season content courtesy of Infinity Ward.

Modern Warfare III

New (Remastered) 6v6 Multiplayer Map. Revisit Das Haus in a whole new location as the setting moves from a training facility to the top of a skyscraper.

Revisit Das Haus in a whole new location as the setting moves from a training facility to the top of a skyscraper. Introducing Bounty, Juggermosh. Eliminate the HVT in Bounty for extra points, and battle as a Space Marine inspired Juggernaut in the Juggermosh limited-time mode.

Eliminate the HVT in Bounty for extra points, and battle as a Space Marine inspired Juggernaut in the Juggermosh limited-time mode. Vortex: Decay’s Realm. Redeploy to the Vortex with an expanded map pool featuring the new map variants Skidgrow and Airborne.

Courtesy of Activision

Zombies

New Story Mission . Continue your journey alongside Sergei Ravenov as you’re pulled back into the Dark Aether while investigating a new anomaly, presenting terrifying and exciting challenges you haven’t encountered before.

. Continue your journey alongside Sergei Ravenov as you’re pulled back into the Dark Aether while investigating a new anomaly, presenting terrifying and exciting challenges you haven’t encountered before. Dark Aether Rift. Squad up and conquer the Dark Aether once more in an all-new Dark Aether Rift, earning new and powerful rewards.

Squad up and conquer the Dark Aether once more in an all-new Dark Aether Rift, earning new and powerful rewards. Battle Warlord Keres. A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone, a chemical warfare specialist who’s willing to use any means necessary to choke out opposing Operators.

A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone, a chemical warfare specialist who’s willing to use any means necessary to choke out opposing Operators. New Schematics. Fire and keep on firing with the Mags of Holding. Summon an otherworldly two-wheeler with the Blood Burner Key. Expand your squad with the V-R11 Wonder Weapon.

Warzone

Research Vessel Mobile POI. Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline.

Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline. New Killstreak: Clear out buildings of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location.

Clear out buildings of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location. New Field Upgrade: Create a safe zone in the gas with the Portable Decontamination Station, protecting any Operators within its area of effect.

For Both Titles