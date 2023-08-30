New Five Nights at Freddy’s Trailer Shows More of the Killer Animatronics

Today, Universal Pictures has released the official second trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s, the live-action film based on the video game series about killer animatronics at a pizzeria. Meet the gang including Freddy, Chica, Bonnie and Foxy as they terrorize the humans.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in theaters and premiere on Peacock October 27, 2023.

About Five Nights at Freddy’s

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).

The animatronics in the film are created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.

Featured image credit: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures