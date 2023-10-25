New Dragon Ball Z and Sakamoto Days Collections Available from Shonen Jump Store

Dragon Ball Z and Sakamoto Days fans, get ready for new collections from VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump featuring shirts, anorak, tray, and more. Today, the online store has launched new collections for its two popular titles featuring new t-shirts, jackets, trays, and more.

Dragon Ball Z Collection

Dragon Ball Z is a popular manga and anime franchise featuring the legend of seven powerful orbs called “Dragon Balls.” When collected, a powerful dragon appears to grant a wish. The Dragon Ball Z Collection features t-shirts and more. Each t-shirt utilizes a unique printing technique, from glow-in-the-dark to high-density ink. The Goku catch-all tray will be available exclusively at Anime NYC. The items are very limited and will not be restocked.

Here’s the complete list below:

Dragon Ball: Freeza Arc Clash of the Super Powers Long Sleeve Tee – Olive – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $50.00

Dragon Ball: Freeza Arc Curse You 3/4 Zip Anorak – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $70.00

Dragon Ball Vol. 19 Cover Ceramic Catch-All Tray with Collector’s Box – MSRP $50.00

Dragon Ball: Saiyan Arc Goku vs Vegeta Hoodie – Navy (not pictured) – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $90.00

Dragon Ball Bulma Tee – Heather Grey (not pictured) – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $40.00

Dragon Ball: Freeza Arc Vol. 27 Cover Tee – Ecru (not pictured) – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $40.00

Dragon Ball: Freeza Arc Final Form Short Sleeve Tee – White (not pictured) – Sizes SM-3XL – MSRP $40.00

Dragon Ball Shenron Beanie (not pictured) – MSRP $25.00

Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, a former legendary hitman with assassins revering him and bad guys fearing him. After quitting, getting married, having a baby, and owning a neighborhood store, his past is still able to catch up to him. The Sakamoto Days collection includes tote bags, jacket, hoodie, aprons and more. Like the Dragon Ball Z Collection, this collection will not be restricted once sold out.

Here’s the Sakamoto Days collection list: